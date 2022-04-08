Warren Copp to retire from Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe

The reinsurer has announced that Andrew Doran will take over the role of chief underwriter following Copp's departure at the end of 2022.

Part of the founding executive team of Pacific Life Re and has also been responsible for the reinsurer's investment in UnderwriteMe since 2017, sitting on the board of both companies.

Copp commented: "I have been fortunate to be involved in building two fantastic companies from the very beginning. Along the way I have had the privilege to make many friends, who have made my time at Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe so special.

"I have always been very proud to represent both organisations and an industry that is centred on social good, something that was never more front of our minds than during the recent pandemic.

Following a handover period, Doran will take over the role of chief underwriter, having joined the firm from Aviva in April 2020 as head of underwriting and claims for Asia.

He will continue to oversee Asian underwriting operations, as well as take on responsibility for the division's underwriting and claims functions.

Commenting on his new role, Doran said: "I have big shoes to fill, but I am excited and proud to be taking on this role. "

"The underwriting and claims profession continues to evolve, and is going through some very exciting changes. I am looking forward to working closely with my colleagues in taking on these challenges."

Meanwhile, Michelle Moloney will take over Copp's position as chair of UnderwriteMe, having joined Pacific Life Re in 2021 as division chief risk officer.