Warren Copp to retire from Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe

At end of 2022

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Warren Copp to retire from Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe

Pacific Life Re chief underwriter, Warren Copp, is to retire at the end of the year.

The reinsurer has announced that Andrew Doran will take over the role of chief underwriter following Copp's departure at the end of 2022.

 Part of the founding executive team of Pacific Life Re and has also been responsible for the reinsurer's investment in UnderwriteMe since 2017, sitting on the board of both companies.

Copp commented: "I have been fortunate to be involved in building two fantastic companies from the very beginning. Along the way I have had the privilege to make many friends, who have made my time at Pacific Life Re and UnderwriteMe so special.

"I have always been very proud to represent both organisations and an industry that is centred on social good, something that was never more front of our minds than during the recent pandemic.

Following a handover period, Doran will take over the role of chief underwriter, having joined the firm from Aviva in April 2020 as head of underwriting and claims for Asia.

He will continue to oversee Asian underwriting operations, as well as take on responsibility for the division's underwriting and claims functions.

Commenting on his new role, Doran said: "I have big shoes to fill, but I am excited and proud to be taking on this role. "

"The underwriting and claims profession continues to evolve, and is going through some very exciting changes. I am looking forward to working closely with my colleagues in taking on these challenges."

Meanwhile, Michelle Moloney will take over Copp's position as chair of UnderwriteMe, having joined Pacific Life Re in 2021 as division chief risk officer.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

CII launches career development platform FutureMe

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms level moves towards 2 million people

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Motor Neurone Disease

"The incidence of MND in the UK is about two people per 100,000"

John Downes
clock 01 April 2022 • 4 min read
Aviva updates individual protection underwriting approach
Underwriting

Aviva updates individual protection underwriting approach

New deferred period for self-employed

Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 March 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions
Underwriting

Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions

Policies with cases up to £3m return to pre-pandemic levels

Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read