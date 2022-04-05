Cirencester Friendly promotes Andy Morris to CEO

Having joined the provider in April 2019 as finance director, Morris will assume the lead role following the retirement of Paul Hudson.

Hudson has been at the helm of the Friendly Society since 1997, overseeing membership growth from 13,000 to over 44,000.

Commenting on his time with the provider, Hudson said that it has been an "incredible journey" but the "time comes for everyone to hand over" and "pass on the baton" to a new leader.

"I have been lucky enough to have worked alongside very many fantastic people who have shared my vision to deliver great protection products to many tens of thousands of customers," he said.

"It has been a real team effort at Cirencester Friendly and we are a very different business to the one I joined all those years ago but continue to embrace the customer centric mutual ideals on which we were founded back in 1890.

"I leave a wonderfully capable group of people and I am confident the Society will continue to prosper in the years to come."

Morris, who is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, has held a senior number of roles with Nationwide, RBS and Leek United Building Society during a 25-year career within the financial services sector.

"I am a passionate believer in mutuality and all that the Society can offer to our members, with a really exciting and rewarding time ahead as we look to further develop and grow the business," Morris commented.

"To echo Paul's words, we have a dedicated team who collaborate successfully together and look to build on all that has been achieved in the recent past."

Last week, Cirencester Friendly announced claims pay outs for 2021 totalling more than £8 million.