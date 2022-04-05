Cirencester Friendly promotes Andy Morris to CEO

To succeed Paul Hudson

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly promotes Andy Morris to CEO

Income protection specialist Cirencester Friendly has announced the appointment of Andy Morris as its new chief executive officer.

Having joined the provider in April 2019 as finance director, Morris will assume the lead role following the retirement of Paul Hudson.

Hudson has been at the helm of the Friendly Society since 1997, overseeing membership growth from 13,000 to over 44,000.

Commenting on his time with the provider, Hudson said that it has been an "incredible journey" but the "time comes for everyone to hand over" and "pass on the baton" to a new leader.

"I have been lucky enough to have worked alongside very many fantastic people who have shared my vision to deliver great protection products to many tens of thousands of customers," he said.

"It has been a real team effort at Cirencester Friendly and we are a very different business to the one I joined all those years ago but continue to embrace the customer centric mutual ideals on which we were founded back in 1890.

"I leave a wonderfully capable group of people and I am confident the Society will continue to prosper in the years to come."

Morris, who is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, has held a senior number of roles with  Nationwide, RBS and Leek United Building Society during a 25-year career within the financial services sector.

"I am a passionate believer in mutuality and all that the Society can offer to our members, with a really exciting and rewarding time ahead as we look to further develop and grow the business," Morris commented.

"To echo Paul's words, we have a dedicated team who collaborate successfully together and look to build on all that has been achieved in the recent past."

Last week, Cirencester Friendly announced claims pay outs for 2021 totalling more than £8 million.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

'Industry Experts' suggest Long Term Care Insurance is unworkable

Christine Husbands: Supporting employees around elder care

More on Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021
Income Protection

Shepherds Friendly paid 95% of income protection claims in 2021

43% of claims related to musculoskeletal issues

Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 April 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products
Income Protection

Royal London revises non-medical limits for IP products

Reduced turnaround time for receiving cover

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read
British Friendly simplifies IP applications
Income Protection

British Friendly simplifies IP applications

Clicks reduced from 31 to 14

Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read