CIExpert adds straight-through processing for advisers with Iress

On The Exchange platform

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
CIExpert has announced a new partnership with Iress that will provide advisers with straight-through policy quotes and applications for critical illness policies.

As a result of the partnership, advisers will be able to retrieve policy quotes directly through the CIExpert portal, compare prices and make an application in "one single environment."

Advisers with an Iress account can retrieve policy quotations directly through their CIExpert portal, with client details and quote requirements entered providing automatic processing of quotes.

Once policy prices have been evaluated, advisers are then able to select their recommendation and following client acceptance, can make the application through the CIExpert poral.

CIExpert's Alan Lakey said that feedback from advisers highlighted the importance of simple user-flows and a clear presentation of information were crucial in helping them to convey the "salient issues needed when dealing with some of the complexities involved with critical illness cover."

"This integration with Iress is a powerful enhancement that enables advisers, for the first time, to complete the whole end to end journey within CIExpert," Lakey commented.

The launch follows on from the release of CIExpert's Insight Zone in May last year, which added a "bird's eye view" of policy options, which can be further broken down into elements including conditions grouping, limits, flexibility and smoker treatment should advisers need to focus on a specific policy detail.

"We believe we are arming advisers with the digital technology they need and deserve and are pleased to make this available at no additional cost for Iress or CIExpert users," Lakey added.

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, added: "Our focus is to optimise the process for advisers to make it as simple and fast as it can be, which in turn will help advisers and their clients better understand the benefits that protection brings.

"Getting to grips with the differences between protection products can present some challenges in complexity, and this integration with CIExpert creates a powerful solution where advisers can carry out their detailed research and sourcing in a simple streamlined process. The journey from quote to application couldn't be simpler"

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

