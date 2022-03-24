Bupa Global: Employers to redress work-life imbalances

‘It’s important to take active steps to manage our work-life balance’

Employers have begun to take additional steps to redress imbalances caused by the pandemic such as how to better manage a work-life balance, according to new research from Bupa Global.

The steps follow data collected in the provider's Executive Wellbeing Index between May and June 2021, which showed the struggle of trying to maintain a work-like balance has caused daily worry and concern for UK senior leaders.

The research revealed that 31% of respondents were worried about creating an effective work-life balance. To change this dynamic, 26% of respondents said they had actively tried to stop checking emails outside of working hours.

Meanwhile, for the sake of their mental health, one in four (24%) said they would be heading back to the office on a more regular basis.

To support their lives outside of work, 39% of executives stated they would consciously choose to spend more time with friends and family this year. In addition, the same number pledged to exercise more or improve their diet (33%) in a bid to boost their wellbeing.

Amid the ‘Great Resignation,' maintaining a flexible approach to working such as a four-day week, will  help employers with employee retention overall, the provider noted.

Anthony Cabrelli, managing director of Bupa Global, commented that in this competitive landscape, "setting out strong commitments to employee wellbeing will help UK PLC attract the brightest and best - crucial for post-pandemic recovery."

The Index also revealed the additional steps employers are taking to help support mental health-related issues and the benefits of private medical insurance for themselves and their people.

As a result, over half of UK business leaders (56%) stated their intentions to purchase additional private medical insurance for themselves or their family in the next year.

Dr Pablo Vandenabeele, clinical director of mental health for Bupa Global, explained the feeling of having to be ‘always on' "can be damaging to our mental health and lead to exhaustion, stress and burn out, as well as reduced productivity in the long term."

"It's important to take active steps to manage our work-life balance. This might mean scheduling hobbies or social events in the evenings to help create boundaries between work and life, or even just switching off your work phone and putting it away when you're finished for the day," he concluded.

