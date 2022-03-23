Employers must continue to check in on employee wellbeing: MHFA

The organisation surveyed 2,000 employed adults in February 2022 and found that only 27% of respondents reported receiving a wellbeing check-in from their employer on a monthly, or more frequent, basis.

This figure is proportionately lower in comparison to last year, when at least 60% of surveyed adults had a wellbeing check-in at least once a month.

With more people working from the office, MHFA argued that employers should "capitalise" on the fact that 47% of surveyed employees felt comfortable talking about their mental health issues face-to-face, suggesting an openness to have these important discussions.

For employees still working remotely, 13% said they would prefer discussions over Zoom, phone or WhatsApp.

MHFA England suggested that by having regular wellbeing check-ins and ensuring managers have the training and resources they need to support the workforce, will help create a positive working environment for employees.

Simon Blake, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, said: "Employers have really stepped up their understanding of supporting mental health during the pandemic. This is great news and reflected in a range of exciting initiatives and approaches."

"Our survey showed that 48% of employees were not receiving regular wellbeing check-ins. This percentage is up, with only 25% of people reporting this a year ago. If we get the basics right, we can build workplaces where wellbeing and productivity fuel each other," he added.