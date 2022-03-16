Aviva to cover NI rise as part of group income protection offering

The changes will see employers' GIP cover from Aviva automatically account for the NI rise, as well as the new 1.25% Health & Social Care Levy increase, which will come into effect from 6 April 2023.

Aviva stated the change will most beneficial for existing GIP policies, where the policy insures NIC as well as new GIP policies going on risk from 6 April 2022.

Jason Ellis, sales director, group protection at Aviva explained that by covering the increase in NICs and the levy, "we hope to provide reassurance and certainty to our GIP clients who insure NI contributions, as the changes come into effect."

Legal and General made a similar change in February 2022 to help employers account for the upcoming changes.