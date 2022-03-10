CII's Ambassadors in Action conference set to mark 125th anniversary

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) group will celebrate its 125th anniversary at its upcoming Ambassadors in Action conference in Birmingham on 17 May.

This year marks 125 years since local institutes came together to form a federation that later evolved into the CII.

To celebrate this event, volunteers from 56 local institutes, 26 personal finance society regional committees and five membership societies will attend the upcoming conference to hear feedback on the body's Shaping the future together consultation, as well as award those who have gone above and beyond to support their peers during the pandemic.

The consultation was launched in October last year, a few months after it became apparent that the CII was planning to deregister the Personal Finance Society (PFS) as a private entity, a move the PFS board subsequently voted against as many members were staunchly opposed to it. In response, the consultation sought to gauge members' opinion on the future of their relationship.

In December, both the PFS and CII urged its members to respond to the consultation.

Feedback from the consultation, which drew responses from more than 2,000 insurance and personal finance participants, saw CII members voicing preference for the PFS to remain a part of the CII, calling for greater collaboration as well as a common strategy and clear purpose agreed for societies, local institutes and regional committees.

There was also consensus on the need for a leader of the PFS who could achieve effective engagement with the government, regulators and media. The PFS's former CEO Keith Richards stepped down in April last year after an eight-year tenure.

"The Shaping the future together consultation showed the value of coming together in friendly discourse to distil the lessons of the past, share experience of present challenges and develop insight into the future risks faced by the public," said Peter Blanc, president of the CII.

"Our past shows our strength as a profession comes from mutual respect between honourable rivals in business, maintaining ethical standard plus the continued commitment to developing skills and knowledge for the benefit of the society we serve, which is why I look forward to sharing how the CII's future strategy will be informed by your coming together last year to share their views on how we can best support insurance and personal finance professionals in order to raise public trust."

Good practice on how to engage members in the 21st century will also be shared at the conference, which is the CII's first face-to-face event since the start of the pandemic.

