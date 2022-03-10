Employers must do more on Endometriosis support: Peppy

According to a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis, those suffering with the condition were more likely to have mental health related problems.

The report showed that 81% of respondents said their mental health was negatively impacted, with a further 90% stating they would like access to psychological support from employers but were not offered this.

An additional 38% were concerned about losing their job, whilst 35% had reduced income due to the condition.

With more women in the workplace, Peppy is calling on employers to be more inclusive to women's health issues and continue to support staff on their journey through them, with only 9% of employers surveyed by the platform currently offering support for the condition.

Dr Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, explained that endometriosis can have a "huge impact" on an individual's home and work life, and affects employers alike.

"Not only is the condition itself associated with chronic pain and fatigue but it may also have a detrimental impact on an individual's physical, mental, and social wellbeing, all of which can hamper an employee's ability to be productive in the workplace," she continued.

Pore said: "It's also important to understand that the condition is often classed as a fertility issue and whilst it can indeed have reproductive consequences, the symptoms can affect women at any stage in life."

Whilst many employers already offer support, Pore noted that it may not be communicated effectively to staff, "we would encourage those that do not currently support this condition to reassess their benefits provider to help staff deal with them," she concluded.