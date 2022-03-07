Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection

Part of digital-first approach

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection

Zurich has launched online trusts for its business protection cover as part of its move towards a digital-first proposition.

Through an online trust, business protection products can be arranged in a single sitting with all relevant information available, according to Zurich. The process historically took 3-5 working days to complete.

The enhancement follows on from the recently launched business protection hub, launched by Zurich to provide advisers with resources to support business owners with protection in the event of serious illness or death.

Louise Colley, protection director at Zurich, said that the enhancement is designed to make "securing cover for customers and advisers quicker and easier."

"Supporting advisers with added functionality as well as tools to help them better understand the financial needs of SME's is key to helping them grow their own businesses."

