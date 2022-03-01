Pandemic drives employers to act on improving staff wellbeing: GRiD

The industry body for group risk protection collected data from 501 HR decision-makers during 14 to 26 January 2022.

It found that 59% of respondents felt an increased responsibility for supporting the mental wellbeing of staff, while 57% felt the same for physical wellbeing, 56% for supporting social wellbeing and 50% for employees' financial wellbeing.

Meanwhile, 40% of employers said they increased their communication about the support available to staff especially during the lockdown periods.

An additional one third (34%) encouraged engagement and utilisation of support and 27% stated they had made it easier for employees to access support and benefits remotely, such as via apps and online.

On top of the employee wellbeing research, GRiD also compiled data from 1,212 UK workers between 14-18 January 2022.

The research showed that 38% of employees saw their mental health deteriorate as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst 27% saw their physical health drop and a further 27% had concerns about their financial health.

Despite employers taking more proactive steps to offer support, 43% of employees still expected more support from their employers to help them cope.

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD said employers have "rightly assessed" mental wellbeing as an area in which they can "step up and take more responsibility, however, employers should be wary of solely prioritising one area of wellbeing over another."

"Employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness have proven popular because they provide financial support when people have been directly affected by the pandemic, as well as extra embedded services designed to support health and wellbeing," she continued.

As the UK continued to adjusts to the new ways of working, Moxham stated that "adopting this holistic approach to staff wellbeing will ensure that all employees are as well-looked after as possible, and this will have long-term benefits for the business too."