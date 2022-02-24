Legal & General to cover increased employer National Insurance contributions

The changes will see employers' GIP cover automatically account for the NI rise, as well as new taxes related to health and social care which will come into effect from 6 April 2023.

The 'Health & Social Care Levy' will see employers and employees alike pay an additional 1.25%, although during this period contributions will return to the 2021 to 2022 tax year levels.

As part of the changes, the government stated it will also start collecting levy payments from employees who no longer pay NI due to them reaching their state pension age.

Legal & General stated that premium rates will not be affected by the NI changes whilst the policy is within its "rate guarantee period".

For new claims, the NI rates and thresholds that apply when an employee is absent from work, will now apply throughout the claim.

However, the provider noted that if the claim is already in payment, the group will be unable to apply any adjustments in regards with the NI rate and threshold changes.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director at Legal & General group protection, said that while the impact on employees has been "well documented" the impact on employers "arguably hasn't."

"With this announcement, we hope to reassure our clients - current and future - and intermediary partners of our approach, in that the new levy will be automatically accounted for," he added.