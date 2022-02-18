Right Mortgage & Protection Network launches Vulnerability Hub

Addressing customer vulnerability

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has rolled out a new training and resource hub for members.

Comprised of "refreshed" content, the hub aims to provide the network's members with resources and tools to help members identify and support vulnerable customers.

It also includes new resources such as guides, webinars, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidance, video introductions and support facilities, hosted within a centralised location for supporting and signposting on-demand.

The hub also aims to support the wellbeing of its members through dedicated resources and a ‘Time to Talk' feature, which offers members a "safe space" to discuss their own wellbeing and vulnerability concerns.

The Network stated that following last year's report from the FCA, which found half of UK adults exhibited one or more signs of vulnerability, more people were likely to now be classed as vulnerable due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also cited the increasing cost of living and financial scams as further challenges for those struggling with vulnerability issues.

The Network also confirmed its "refreshed commitment" to update the hub on an ongoing basis, through the appointment of ‘Vulnerability Champions', a team of in-situ members available to provide support to both customers and members.

Ben Allen, compliance director at The Right Mortgage, commented: "I am proud that we continue to review our guidelines and support to Network members around the topic of vulnerability.

"Our ‘Vulnerability Champions' have put in a lot of effort over the past few months to produce a website that goes beyond how to identify consumer vulnerability. It seeks to provide guidance on how to support consumers and our advisers too."

 

Topics

