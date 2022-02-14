British Friendly overhauls Mutual Benefits proposition

The mutual society has rolled out a simplified and "more inclusive" version of the programme, effective from 14 February, with an enhanced focus on providing "everyday" health and wellbeing benefits to members.

The programme has been streamlined to offer services related to health and wellbeing through the Clinic in a Pocket ‘pillar', provided in partnership with Square Health.

Services included in the pillar offer access to unlimited Digital GP Consultations, two Second Medical Opinions, a self-service Health Check, an updated app, the ability to share benefits with family members and the removal of the previous points-based system.

Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director at British Friendly, told COVER that free access to "tangible" health and wellbeing services through Clinic in a Pocket, regardless of whether a claim is being made, further strengthens the attractiveness of income protection for consumers.

"Five years of offering Mutual Benefits to our members has provided us with insight as to what our members value most. Health and wellbeing support through our partnership with Square Health has always been our top used Mutual Benefit and we are introducing a new improved offering through Clinic in a Pocket to continue to provide valuable support to our members and their families, helping them to get fast access to treatment and support when they most need it," she said.

Summerson noted that over the past five years the most popular service accessed by via the Square Health benefits has been physiotherapy, accounting for 60% of all services used during the Covid pandemic, despite a 325% increase in usage of Digital GP Consultations and a 73% increase in the use of its Mental Health Support services.

Steve Casey, Marketing Director at Square Health, commented: "We're delighted to be able to offer improved and extended services to British Friendly's membership after five years of partnership with the insurer.

"Clinic in a Pocket is at the forefront of our digital healthcare technology. With the increasing focus on wellness against the backdrop of stretched NHS services, British Friendly's adoption of our platform is well timed."

Amanda Moore, head of protection partnerships at LifeSearch, said: "Mutual Benefits is a useful package of added services, primarily to help policyholders with their health, which is very relevant at the current time. These changes have expanded access to these services so, along with their BF Care package, we think this further strengthens their Income Protection proposition."

Meanwhile, British Friendly has also added a second pillar to the programme, Cash in your Pocket, which offers members a chance to win £100 via a monthly cash draw, into which they are automatically entered. Every month there will now be five winners of £100 each, increased from three previously.