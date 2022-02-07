Punter Southall Aspire joins GRiD

Membership will offer further networking opportunities

Employee benefits consultancy, Punter Southall Aspire (PSA) has joined the industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD), in a bid to add support to the organisation.

As part of its new membership, PSA will have access to GRiD's training academy, industry group risk specialists, research and networking opportunities to expand its reach.

GRiD works with government departments and regulators involved in legislation and regulation affecting group risk benefits, as well as with other organisations involved in the benefits and financial protection arenas.

David Taylor, managing principal, health and protection, Punter Southall Aspire, said that the company is "keen" to be involved in debate, discussion, training and collaboration to promote group risk, both as a benefit and as a career.

"GRiD organises a number of events throughout the year and it's always great to see so many new faces at each. We all benefit from working with each other, and we very much look forward to working with Punter Southall Aspire," Paul White, chair of GRiD added.

