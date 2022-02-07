FCA appoints Richard Lloyd as acting chair

Whilst the search continues, Richard Lloyd, senior independent director of the FCA board, will act as interim chair from 1 June.

Meanwhile, Aidene Walsh will act as interim chair of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) from 1 April.

Lloyd is chair of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority and vice-chair of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute. He has previously held executive positions at Which?, Consumers International and Shelter.

Walsh is currently a non-executive director of the PSR, and an executive director with Banking Competition Remedies Ltd (BCR). Prior to joining BCR, she was CEO of The Fairbanking Foundation ​after senior roles in global transaction banking.

Former chair Charles Randell said he was pleased that both Richard and Aidene have agreed to chair the FCA and PSR Boards on an interim basis while the search for a permanent successor concludes.

"I am confident that under their leadership both organisations will continue to deliver on their strategies to become more agile and assertive regulators."

"The FCA board is hugely grateful to Charles Randell for all that he has done over the last four years as chair. Under his leadership, wide-ranging improvements to the way the FCA does its job are already making a positive difference for the financial services industry and millions of people's lives," Lloyd added.

Last week, staff the regualtor voted in favour of taking industrial action against proposed cuts to pay and conditions.