World Cancer Day: Screenings should be available across the workforce

Insurers highlight the need for preventative cancer measures

clock • 1 min read
World Cancer Day: Screenings should be available across the workforce

On World Cancer Day insurance advisers and providers are highlighting the importance of screening everyone within the workforce for potential cancer risks, not just those in higher positions.

Cancer screenings have become more of a widespread health and wellbeing offering by employers who have realised the importance of it, however Towergate Health & Protection has suggested employers must go "one step further" and screen by risk.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection argued that for health and wellbeing support, "there is more to consider than job title alone."

"We encourage employers to carry out a cancer risk assessment on all staff and to make decisions on screening needs from there."

She suggested that if organisations survey its staff, it can determine those who are higher risk, and they can then be offered screening for the relevant cancers. Those who are low risk, will be educated about the risks, signs and symptoms of common cancers.

Those who receive a cancer diagnosis, face almost £900 worth of additional costs, according to recent data by Macmillan Cancer Support, which further highlights the importance of preventative measures.

Matthew Gregson, executive director, UK corporate at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing also suggested that employers must ensure cancer awareness is not forgotten within the workplace.

Gregson noted that employers have a "vital role" in addressing this global issue and start building understanding and awareness of the risks and the support available.

He advised that employees in high-risk groups, who are unlikely to have addressed the potential risk of cancer in the last two years, employers should consider including screenings as part of its benefits strategy.

"Prevention is better than cure and introducing health and wellbeing programmes designed to promote healthier habits and lifestyles and raising awareness of diseases such as cancer, is just as important as having the right polices, benefits and support in place for when someone is diagnosed," Gregson concluded.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Georgia d'Esterre joins Guardian as new head of marketing

Punter Southall Aspire appoints new health and protection managing principal

More on Income Protection

Vanessa Sallows: Supporting mental health vulnerability in IP claims
Income Protection

Vanessa Sallows: Supporting mental health vulnerability in IP claims

Mental Health in Life Insurance week

Vanessa Sallows
clock 03 February 2022 • 5 min read
Working To Wellbeing launches new Long Covid helpline
Service

Working To Wellbeing launches new Long Covid helpline

Supporting employee wellbeing

Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Covid-19 the main driver behind income protection purchases
Income Protection

Covid-19 the main driver behind income protection purchases

Over half of 2021 policy sales due to pandemic

Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read