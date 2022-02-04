World Cancer Day: Screenings should be available across the workforce

Cancer screenings have become more of a widespread health and wellbeing offering by employers who have realised the importance of it, however Towergate Health & Protection has suggested employers must go "one step further" and screen by risk.



Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection argued that for health and wellbeing support, "there is more to consider than job title alone."

"We encourage employers to carry out a cancer risk assessment on all staff and to make decisions on screening needs from there."



She suggested that if organisations survey its staff, it can determine those who are higher risk, and they can then be offered screening for the relevant cancers. Those who are low risk, will be educated about the risks, signs and symptoms of common cancers.



Those who receive a cancer diagnosis, face almost £900 worth of additional costs, according to recent data by Macmillan Cancer Support, which further highlights the importance of preventative measures.

Matthew Gregson, executive director, UK corporate at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing also suggested that employers must ensure cancer awareness is not forgotten within the workplace.

Gregson noted that employers have a "vital role" in addressing this global issue and start building understanding and awareness of the risks and the support available.

He advised that employees in high-risk groups, who are unlikely to have addressed the potential risk of cancer in the last two years, employers should consider including screenings as part of its benefits strategy.

"Prevention is better than cure and introducing health and wellbeing programmes designed to promote healthier habits and lifestyles and raising awareness of diseases such as cancer, is just as important as having the right polices, benefits and support in place for when someone is diagnosed," Gregson concluded.