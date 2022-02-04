Punter Southall Aspire appoints new health and protection managing principal

The role will be shared with Gavin Zaprzala-Banks, who joins Taylor at the helm, becoming managing principal responsible for defined contribution pensions.

Taylor, who possesses more than 25 years' experience, has worked in defined benefit and defined contribution pensions, risk management, healthcare and wellbeing. He also held senior roles at companies including Connor Broadley, JLT and Mazars.

"Our experience in this sector means we can contribute to employees' health and wellbeing," Taylor noted.

Zaprzala-Banks, who has been a consultant with the firm for 20 years, has been closely involved with the development of Punter Southall Aspire's governance proposition, which underpins its pension advisory business.

He said: "I'm looking forward to building on all we've achieved by continuing to offer valuable counsel to our corporate client market, working closely with our many partners and focusing of the growth of Punter Southall Aspire's unique strengths."