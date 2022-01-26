AIG Life renews Teladoc Smart Health contract

The partnership between the two firms currently delivers Smart Health by AIG, with the extension resulting from growing demand from employers, who saw a need to help employees manage their wellbeing, and individual customer engagement.

Smart Health was launched in 2019 to give all of AIG's new and existing group protection scheme members and customers, plus their families, telehealth support as part of the insurance they buy across six services.

Phil Willcock, CEO at AIG Life, said he hopes the renewal will give financial advisers and employee benefits consultants "confidence that the suite of medical services they're recommending to clients under the Smart Health brand will be there for the long-term."

He continued: "This extension of our partnership with Teladoc builds on what we see is a changed protection insurance model. Our role as a life insurer, which has evolved faster as a result of the pandemic, is to help today's customers live better lives."

Carlos Nueno, president, international at Teladoc Health, added that it has been "particularly rewarding" to see the impact the platform has had on patients across the UK throughout the pandemic.