Vitality hires Louiza Deevey as national account manager

She will focus on the sales, business development and strategic tenders for Vitality's national intermediary partners in the UK, as well as support the delivery of new business revenues, customer acquisition and the optimisation of growth opportunities.

Deevey will report directly into Liam Kennedy, director of health key accounts.

Prior to joining Vitality, Deevey has previously held roles at Eteach, where she was the key account manager overseeing the sales strategy, execution and servicing business across the UK, in addition to Matrix Fitness and David Lloyd, where she was previously account manager.

Kennedy said: "This appointment will allow us to nurture and build on our strong relationships with national and global accounts.

"Our key account management is fundamental in ensuring that we can offer our intermediary partners and their prospects complete access to the full range of Vitality's health and wellness propositions."