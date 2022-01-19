AXA Health to offer fertility and menopause support

Extends the health and wellbeing support

AXA Health to offer fertility and menopause support

AXA Health has teamed up with Peppy to offer personalised support to employees of its large corporate clients.

The service has been put together to help empower employees through life-changing experiences associated with fertility, early parenthood and menopause.

Via the tie up, Peppy will allow accesss to its digital health app, which offers practical support and information from experts. 

Employees can book one to one, 40-minute phone or video consultation with a practitioner or expert in fertility, menopause and early parenting, access relevant articles and mind and body support for those going through the menopause. 

Employees will also be able to message the experts at their own convenience, as well as access information, resources and events relevant to them.

Mike Dalby (pictured), distribution director for AXA Health, said: "Working together with Peppy is another step in our journey to helping members set their own health goals, so they can improve their health, their way. 

"Removing the barriers to accessing support for menopause, fertility challenges and early parenthood can make a huge difference to working lives, and employers can take an active part by ensuring their people are empowered and don't struggle alone."

 

