Aviva's DigiCare+ records high cholesterol levels and poor liver health

Among individual and group protection clients

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Aviva's DigiCare+ records high cholesterol levels and poor liver health

Data from Aviva’s health and wellbeing app, DigiCare+, shows the extent of customers with high cholesterol and poor liver health, underlining the importance of early intervention.

The insurer stated that almost three-quarters (73%) of Aviva individual and group protection customers who returned a valid annual Health Check via DigiCare+ and DigiCare+ Workplace over the past year suffer from high cholesterol. Meanwhile, 64% of users registered poor liver health and 27% recorded poor kidney health in combined results for individuals and group clients. Aviva stated that the data shows a clear need for early intervention to help protect the long-term health of clients, with...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Neil McCarthy: Calling time on four decades in insurance

Government social care reform plan receives poor reception

More on Insurer

Vitality hires Louiza Deevey as national account manager
Insurer

Vitality hires Louiza Deevey as national account manager

In newly created role

Jenny Turton
clock 19 January 2022 • 1 min read
AXA Health to offer fertility and menopause support
Insurer

AXA Health to offer fertility and menopause support

Extends the health and wellbeing support

Jenny Turton
clock 19 January 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit now open for registration
Adviser / Broking

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit now open for registration

Virtual conference on 24 March

COVER
clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read