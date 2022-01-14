Openwork Partnership launches PMI referral service

Openwork will offer the referral service through specialist PMI broker, Usay Compare, which will support advisers to help and protect more clients with the PMI cover that most closely matches their needs. Gloucestershire-based Usay Compare provides access to PMI products from a panel of providers including Aviva, AXA PPP, Bupa, Freedom Health Insurance, Health Online, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA. The network stated that the breadth of Usay's panel expands the options available to The Openwork...