Gen Z placing a priority on ethical employers

New research from Bupa has found that young people will turn down employers that ignore their environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.
According to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, those classified as Gen Z (aged between 18-22) were found to be more concerned over environmental issues than other age groups (68%) and feel the burden of climate change (63%). As a result, one in three (31%) would turn down roles in companies with poor ESG credentials, and over half (54%) would take a pay cut to work for a business that reflects their ethics, on average sacrificing more than a quarter (27%) of their salary. Meanwhile, 64%...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.