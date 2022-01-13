Gen Z placing a priority on ethical employers

ESG commitments a priority for younger workers

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
New research from Bupa has found that young people will turn down employers that ignore their environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults, those classified as Gen Z (aged between 18-22) were found to be more concerned over environmental issues than other age groups (68%) and feel the burden of climate change (63%). As a result, one in three (31%) would turn down roles in companies with poor ESG credentials, and over half (54%) would take a pay cut to work for a business that reflects their ethics, on average sacrificing more than a quarter (27%) of their salary. Meanwhile, 64%...

