WorkLife launches electric vehicle employee benefit offering

The ‘Electric Dreams' pilot will be offered to a "handful" of employers on the WorkLife employee benefits platform before being rolled out to all users later this year. In cooperation with Octopus Electric Vehicles, part of the Octopus Energy Group, the scheme allows employees to lease an electric vehicle of their choice via a salary sacrifice arrangement, as well as receiving motor insurance, roadside assistance, servicing, and ongoing maintenance. Orders placed through the scheme before the...