WorkLife launches electric vehicle employee benefit offering

In partnership with Octopus EV

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
WorkLife by OpenMoney has rolled out a new employee benefit pilot offering leasing for electric vehicles.

The ‘Electric Dreams' pilot will be offered to a "handful" of employers on the WorkLife employee benefits platform before being rolled out to all users later this year. In cooperation with Octopus Electric Vehicles, part of the Octopus Energy Group, the scheme allows employees to lease an electric vehicle of their choice via a salary sacrifice arrangement, as well as receiving motor insurance, roadside assistance, servicing, and ongoing maintenance. Orders placed through the scheme before the...

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
