Covid-19 spurs interest in business protection

L&G research shows

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Covid-19 spurs interest in business protection

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased interest in taking out business protection among SME business owners, Legal & General research shows.

The insurer's annual State of the Nation 2021 research, which surveyed more than 500 UK SMEs, found that there has been a shift in perception as a result of the pandemic, with four in 10 businesses "wishing they had done more in advance." Just under half of respondents stated that the pandemic has made them more likely to take out business protection for the possibility of loss of their key people, while 50% of respondents said they were more likely to take out protection on their business loans....

