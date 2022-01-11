Employee benefits not meeting needs of diverse workforce: MMB

A new report from Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB) shows the employers need to offer greater choice in benefits and wellbeing support.
The Boosting employee engagement through benefits choice report from MMB has found that less than half of employees (49%) felt they received good support from their employers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and are now looking for a better work-life balance. According to the research, employees also want support in the workplace when it comes to managing benefits around mental health. More than one third (34%) of respondents said they are more likely to stay with a company that has strong mental...
