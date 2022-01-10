Advice firm Uniq implements four-day working week

The new plan to close on a Friday, in addition to the weekend, was revealed in November last year. Starting this week, the plan has been implemented across the firm's offices in Cardiff, Abergavenny, London and Bristol.

Marlene Outrim, the firm's founder and managing director, said: "There were multiple motivations behind the introduction of a four-day week at UNIQ, but primarily it was about protecting the mental health and wellbeing of our team. I believe that even working a shorter week the team will be just as productive and effective, and as ever we will always strive to provide the best service for our clients."

The idea for the four-day working week followed a consultation with Uniq's staff who sought extra time to refresh and re-energise to be more efficient during their working hours.

"The financial services industry can be fast-paced and challenging, so it's important that we take time out to look after ourselves and each other. When we consulted our staff about how best to achieve that balance this shift in our working pattern seemed obvious," added Outrim, who has more than 30 years' experience as a financial planner and founded the firm in 2013.

In addition to the four-day working week, the firm also offers other employee benefits like a 12-week wellbeing programme provided by ‘Fresh Air Fridays', which includes outdoor walks, mindfulness and mediation.

Last year adviser firm Themis Wealth Management also announced its adoption of a similar four-day model.

The not-for-profit community, 4 Day Week Global, has claimed that 63% of businesses find it easier to attract and retain talent with this work model, based on its case studies.