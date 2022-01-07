Healix appointed healthcare provider for MSS

Bespoke healthcare trust for MSS members

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Healix appointed healthcare provider for MSS

Healthcare trust provider Healix has been appointed to provide healthcare trust to network for mortgage, insurance and surveying services, MSS.

Healix will provide a bespoke healthcare services plan for MSS members, access to private medical services, both diagnostic and treatment pathways, as well as additional services such as a 24-hour virtual GP, women's health and Long Covid benefits. Members also have access to Healix's Member Zone portal and Wellbeing platform, taking a fully holistic view of employee health. In addition to providing and administering MSS' Corporate Healthcare Trust, which is used to pay employee private medical...

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
