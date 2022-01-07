Zurich sees results from flexible working initiative

Increased applications and demand for part-time roles

John Brazier
2 min read
Zurich sees results from flexible working initiative

New research from Zurich shows a significant increase in demand for and take-up of flexible working roles.

The insurer launched an initiative to advertise all new vacancies as a potential part-time, job share or full-time opportunity, as well as flexible working, in March 2019, which also included the use of gender-neutral language in job advertisements. Zurich has since recorded a 66% increase in overall applications to the company since the launch of the initiative, while in the past 12 months nearly one in four new female hires (23%) has been appointed on a part-time basis, up from 10% in 2019....

