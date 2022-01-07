Cloud8 appoints Dipa Mistry Kandola as chief executive

15 months after joining the firm

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Cloud8 appoints Dipa Mistry Kandola as chief executive

Digital employee benefits platform Cloud8 has announced the promotion of Dipa Mistry Kandola to the position of chief executive.

Having joined the provider around 15 months ago as client strategy director, Kandola was previously promoted to managing director and has now been promoted to chief executive. Previous chief executive, Ian Rummels, will move to a new role as founder of Cloud8 with a focus on innovation and "big relationships" for the provider. Kandola possesses more than 18 years' experience within the corporate advisory space and has helped build the new client portfolio and expand the team to achieve a number...

