Aston Lark kicks off 2022 with another PMI acquisition

Aston Lark has continued its expansion in the PMI sector through the acquisition of Phoenix Healthcare.
Established in 1996 in Oadby, Leicestershire, Phoenix is a UK broker and adviser specialising in corporate healthcare provision. Phoenix offers brokerage and advisory services for Group PMI, Group Life Insurance and Group Income Protection, as well as dental insurance. Peter Blanc, chief executive of Aston Lark Group, commented: "When I first met Paul and Lee, it was clear that they share the same client service ethos as Aston Lark. We're becoming a real powerhouse in Private Medical Insurance,...
