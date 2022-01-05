Drewberry becomes latest GRiD member

Drewberry stated that is "recognises the potential" to increase protection "en masse" through the workplace. It intends to capitalise on awareness created by GRiD of group risk and lobbying policy makers, as well as use of the GRiD Training Academy and specialist resources to keep on top of the latest developments. Tom Conner, director at Drewberry commented: "We've been aware of the great work that GRiD does for some time and we're really looking forward to working with the other members and...