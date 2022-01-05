Drewberry becomes latest GRiD member

First new member of 2022

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Drewberry becomes latest GRiD member

The adviser firm aims to grow take-up of group protection via its membership with Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Drewberry stated that is "recognises the potential" to increase protection "en masse" through the workplace. It intends to capitalise on awareness created by GRiD of group risk and lobbying policy makers, as well as use of the GRiD Training Academy and specialist resources to keep on top of the latest developments. Tom Conner, director at Drewberry commented: "We've been aware of the great work that GRiD does for some time and we're really looking forward to working with the other members and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

One in five unable to secure a GP appointment: Simplyhealth

Tavistock buys 21% stake in advice firm LEBC Group

More on Insurer

The Exeter appoint Gordon Greig as strategy and change director
Insurer

The Exeter appoint Gordon Greig as strategy and change director

Joins from Royal London

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read