AXA Health enhances digital MSK offering for employees

In collaborating with HBSUK, the service allows employees to self-register and book a treatment pathway for muscle, bone and joint ailments, without the need for a GP referral.

Focused on a digital triage designed by consultants and musculoskeletal clinicians, the service directs users to appropriate support and appointments with HSBUK clinicians, physiotherapists or orthopaedic specialists, followed by further support steps such a s home exercises, scans or x-rays.

Working Body is available to all employees of large corporate health schemes at renewal from January 2022, subject to plan benefits.

Andy McClure, marketing & proposition director at AXA Health, said: "Muscle, bone and joint problems remain one of the most common causes of employee sickness absence. Not only that, but aches, strains and pains can really break our stride, dampen our mood and stop us from being our best.

"We're empowering employees to take control of how, when and with whom they want to access advice. And they can be confident that by securing timely one-to-one advice from experienced professionals, they'll have the right clinical expertise and care they need to help them get back on their feet."