Bupa creates new corporate product leadership team

The new unit will bring together Bupa UK Insurance's customer, distribution, product, proposition, and marketing teams for the insurer's business customers and intermediaries.

Mark Allan has been appointed as general manager for business and specialist products to lead the new unit, reporting directly to Bupa UK insurance chief executive, Alex Perry.

The leadership team is comprised of Allan, Richard Norris as director of SME and specialist products including health cash plans and dental insurance, Will Shaw as director of corporate focusing on health and wellbeing for corporate clients, and Iain McMillan as director of distribution,

McMillan will lead a new team that is dedicated to managing Bupa's relationships with B2B brokers and prospective clients and will be highly visible in the UK health and wellbeing marketplace.

Bupa stated that the move is in response to a significant growth in demand for health and wellbeing services across SME and corporate clients throughout 2021.

The new corporate, and SME and specialist teams will have an exclusive focus on "supporting customers to build healthier and happier workplaces," working with Bupa Health Clinics, Bupa Global and the new Bupa Academy to leverage the organisations health and wellbeing capacities.

Bupa has also launched its new ‘Better for Business' proposition that prioritises workplace wellbeing, clinical expertise and making healthcare easier to manage for business customers.

Mark Allan commented: "Our ambition is to be the most trusted health and wellbeing partner for businesses in the UK and the partner of choice for brokers. Our new structure will help us deliver on this ambition with teams dedicated to building relationships that help our B2B customers and brokers make the most of the support and expertise we can provide."

"This new, refocused leadership team is demonstrative of our commitment to our business customers. We recognise that they face unprecedented challenges and new expectations from their employees. Our ambition is to demonstrate that workplace health and wellbeing with Bupa is better for their people and better for business too".