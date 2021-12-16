CII returns to historic local institute funding model

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reinstated its historic funding model for local institutes for 2022.

The model's reinstatement was confirmed on Wednesday (15 December) and seeks to "equitably" share the £1.5m in available funds as a payment over the summer months, based on the annual assessment completed by each local institute's members.

Earlier this year, the CII switched to a revised funding proposal for 2021 when faced with lower operating costs as a result of the pandemic. The revised funding model would "allow for rapid financial recovery while also ensuring that the CII could continue to invest in and develop its membership proposition for the future," said Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII.

"As part of this, we also asked the local institutes that had significant financial reserves to voluntarily utilise those reserves, where possible, before taking additional grant payments. This led to an overall reduction in the grants paid by the CII in 2021."

As part of the reinstated historic funding model, the payment of half of each local institute's ordinary grant will be made in January 2022. In addition, where an institute's reserves exceed 12 months' operating costs, the second tranche of the ordinary grant - paid out in July - will be adjusted to ensure reserves are kept at the appropriate level, as set out in the reserve policy.

