Swiss Re, Cirencester Friendly and MetLife to join IPTF

The new members will see the IPTF's total membership grow to 18 full and associate members, with ongoing discussions with other organisations as well as "ongoing relationships" with networks such as Sesame Bankhall Group and The Openwork Partnership.

The IPTF also detailed some of its plans for the coming year, where it will hold a second iteration of the Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) following the launch of the inaugural event earlier this year, a focus on underserved markets for income protection, and continuing to engage with consumers.

IPTF co-chair, Jo Miller, said: "We're delighted to have increased and broadened our membership this year. It's a show of support for the changes that Andrew Wibberley, Katie Crook-Davies and I have implemented and encourages us to progress with our plans for 2022.

"As well as a wider membership, we've been delighted with how engaged our membership have been. We look forward to working with all members in the year ahead to continue to raise awareness and sales of income protection."

Direct Life's Neil McCarthy is also stepping down from the IPTF steering group, with head of business development and adviser services at The Openwork Partnership, Setul Mehta, taking his place.

Mehta commented: "The profile of income protection has risen tenfold in the last two years, with the IPTF leading the charge and elevating it to new heights through IPAW.

"I'm delighted to be joining the IPTF in supporting it move to the next level by combining my work across mortgage, holistic protection and wealth community within The Openwork Partnership and network space with the drive, enthusiasm and passion of the existing IPTF community. 2022 promises to be a prime year for IP and I'm looking forward to being front and centre with the IPTF throughout."