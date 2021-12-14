Swiss Re, Cirencester Friendly and MetLife to join IPTF

OpenWork’s Setul Mehta joins the IPTF steering group

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Swiss Re, Cirencester Friendly and MetLife to join IPTF

The Income Protection Taskforce (IPTF) has announced the addition of Swiss Re, Cirencester Friendly and MetLife, taking total membership to 18.

The new members will see the IPTF's total membership grow to 18 full and associate members, with ongoing discussions with other organisations as well as "ongoing relationships" with networks such as Sesame Bankhall Group and The Openwork Partnership.

The IPTF also detailed some of its plans for the coming year, where it will hold a second iteration of the Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) following the launch of the inaugural event earlier this year, a focus on underserved markets for income protection, and continuing to engage with consumers.

IPTF co-chair, Jo Miller, said: "We're delighted to have increased and broadened our membership this year. It's a show of support for the changes that Andrew Wibberley, Katie Crook-Davies and I have implemented and encourages us to progress with our plans for 2022.

"As well as a wider membership, we've been delighted with how engaged our membership have been. We look forward to working with all members in the year ahead to continue to raise awareness and sales of income protection."

Direct Life's Neil McCarthy is also stepping down from the IPTF steering group, with head of business development and adviser services at The Openwork Partnership, Setul Mehta, taking his place.

Mehta commented: "The profile of income protection has risen tenfold in the last two years, with the IPTF leading the charge and elevating it to new heights through IPAW.

"I'm delighted to be joining the IPTF in supporting it move to the next level by combining my work across mortgage, holistic protection and wealth community within The Openwork Partnership and network space with the drive, enthusiasm and passion of the existing IPTF community. 2022 promises to be a prime year for IP and I'm looking forward to being front and centre with the IPTF throughout."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover

IFW report highlights adviser skills clients seek

More on Individual Protection

Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover
Individual Protection

Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover

In partnership with Co-op Funeralcare

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 December 2021 • 1 min read
Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover
Individual Protection

Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover

Partnership with comparethemarket.com

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
CEO Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter
Insurer

CEO Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

“The best way of promoting income protection is to improve the customer journey”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 December 2021 • 10 min read

Highlights

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise
Adviser / Broking

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

“It’s a reflection of the industry that the conversations are starting to sound like a broken record.”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?
Adviser / Broking

Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?

LifeSearch and Reassured executives go head-to-head on advised vs non-advised debate

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships
Group Protection

Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships

How to ensure a strong partnership between insurer and intermediary

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 09 December 2021 • 8 min read