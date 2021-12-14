Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director

Joins from Nuffield Health

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director

Simplyhealth has announced the appointment of Jenni Wilson to lead growth strategy and launch new propositions.

Wilson joins Simplyhealth from Nuffield Health, where she held a number of roles over the past six years, most recently as hospitals commercial director where she led the commercial development of all three key hospitals payors: PMI, NHS and Self Pay (consumer paid).

She also previously held senior roles at both Bupa and AXA Health.

Wilson will be responsible for leading the organisation's "ambitious" growth plans, securing new revenue streams and launching new propositions to the dental and health plan markets, including a range of digital solutions.

Commenting on the new role, Wilson said: "People's interest and demand for health and wellbeing has never been greater, so it's an exciting time to be joining a company whose core purpose is to make healthcare easy to access, for as many people as possible."

"I'm looking forward to launching our new propositions to broaden our appeal even further and helping people to manage their health at every stage, from living their best life and preventing illness, through to diagnosis, treatment and managing long term health conditions."

Dr Sneh Khemka, Simplyhealth chief executive, added: "It's with great joy that we welcome Jenni to Simplyhealth. Not only has Jenni worked in many parts of the healthcare sector in the UK, but she brings a professionalism and enthusiasm that really meets our value set. Her knowledge of, and connections within, the sector will be great for us; but more importantly she really believes in our purpose, which is to improve access to healthcare for all in the UK."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover

CEO Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

More on PMI

Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director
PMI

Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director

Joins from Nuffield Health

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition
PMI

Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition

Lancashire-based advisory firm

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read
Helen Dick Senior Manager Claims & Underwriting Strategy @ Scottish Widows
PMI

Industry Voice: The value of the added value.

Scottish Widows' Helen Dick discusses why we should rethink about the benefits of protection

Scottish Widows
clock 25 November 2021 • 3 min read

Highlights

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise
Adviser / Broking

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

“It’s a reflection of the industry that the conversations are starting to sound like a broken record.”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?
Adviser / Broking

Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?

LifeSearch and Reassured executives go head-to-head on advised vs non-advised debate

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships
Group Protection

Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships

How to ensure a strong partnership between insurer and intermediary

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 09 December 2021 • 8 min read