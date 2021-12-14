Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director

Wilson joins Simplyhealth from Nuffield Health, where she held a number of roles over the past six years, most recently as hospitals commercial director where she led the commercial development of all three key hospitals payors: PMI, NHS and Self Pay (consumer paid).

She also previously held senior roles at both Bupa and AXA Health.

Wilson will be responsible for leading the organisation's "ambitious" growth plans, securing new revenue streams and launching new propositions to the dental and health plan markets, including a range of digital solutions.

Commenting on the new role, Wilson said: "People's interest and demand for health and wellbeing has never been greater, so it's an exciting time to be joining a company whose core purpose is to make healthcare easy to access, for as many people as possible."

"I'm looking forward to launching our new propositions to broaden our appeal even further and helping people to manage their health at every stage, from living their best life and preventing illness, through to diagnosis, treatment and managing long term health conditions."

Dr Sneh Khemka, Simplyhealth chief executive, added: "It's with great joy that we welcome Jenni to Simplyhealth. Not only has Jenni worked in many parts of the healthcare sector in the UK, but she brings a professionalism and enthusiasm that really meets our value set. Her knowledge of, and connections within, the sector will be great for us; but more importantly she really believes in our purpose, which is to improve access to healthcare for all in the UK."