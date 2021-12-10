'Great Resignation' highlighting importance of employee benefits and wellbeing

Research from Unum among 2,000 UK adults and 500 HR decision-makers has found that around one in four UK employees, equivalent to 11.7 million workers, would consider moving jobs in search of better employee benefits.

Known as the ‘Great Resignation' or ‘Big Quit', the current trend has seen nearly two million UK adults leave their jobs since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and record levels of open job vacancies.

Unum's research found the SMEs are particularly at risk of losing talent, with only 37% of firms having reviewed their employee benefits packages since the start of the pandemic.

This despite 87% of SME HR decision-makers highlighting that employee benefits are key to recruiting and retaining talent.

Around one third (32%) of SMEs also have no plans to implement changes to their employee benefits packages, which Unum said leaves them "vulnerable to disengaged employees."

There were SMEs that had made changes, or were willing to make changes, to their benefits packages (28%), while 28% stated they would survey staff to identify desired benefits prior to making changes.

Among SMEs that have re-assessed their benefits offering since March 2020, 48% were prompted to do so after listening to the changing needs of their staff, 21% recognised they were struggling to attract new staff with their current benefits package and 20% knew their competition offered better packages.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum, said: "As SMEs reassess their company offerings — including their employee benefits — to fit the changing needs of staff, they shouldn't assume money means everything.

"Bonuses and pay rises are of course welcome in an environment of rising inflation, but both current employees and future recruits clearly place a value on their broader employee benefits packages that cannot be expressed in pounds and pence.

"Overlooking this has the real potential to put staffing levels at risk in an increasingly competitive external market.

Meanwhile, separate research conducted by Benenden Health among 500 UK business owners found that the employees are now placing greater focus on their wellbeing and flexible working than on financial remuneration.

Around two thirds of business owners (63%) indicated that the employees place more value on their work/life balance now than before the pandemic, and that this was now the most important factor in attracting new staff (44%).

This was followed by flexible working (39%), exceeding the offer of competitive pay (38%). Positive workplace culture (32%) and training (22%) were also prioritised over traditional benefits including opportunities for career progression (19%) and bonuses (17%).

Over one third (37%) of business owners admitted that they don't currently offer their employees a good work/life balance and 58% accept that they are putting themselves at risk of losing talent by not providing a strong wellbeing offering.

Naomi Thompson, head of occupational development at Benenden Health, commented: "Businesses are now at a crossroads - with as many as a quarter telling us that they are concerned that their talented people may resign soon - but this provides a great opportunity for firms to adapt and position themselves as an employer that listens and supports employees.

"By building and committing to a health and wellbeing strategy that works for all the workforce, it will help them to attract the best talent and retain the valuable assets that they already have.

"A happy, healthy workforce is a productive one so the benefits of flexible working and wellbeing support are not only there for individual employees, but business operations as a whole. Crucially, building a strategy that includes these elements can actually be very affordable, despite the untold benefits it can have both today and in the future."