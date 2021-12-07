CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation

The Shaping the Future Together consultation, launched by the CII in October, set out possible proposals for how the CII will work to raise public trust in the insurance and personal finance professions.

Earlier this year, it became apparent that the CII was planning to deregister the PFS as a private entity.

"This is the time for every member to have their say on the strengths and challenges of how the CII and PFS currently co-exist, and ideas for how this might be improved for the future," said Sarah Lord, president of the PFS.

She added: "Shaping the future together gives members the chance to share their views on the CII's proposals for areas including the qualification framework, membership structure, professionalism, learning and assessment."

A recent PFS online poll revealed the main challenges faced by financial planning and mortgage advice professionals, with 22% of respondents citing technological change as the key challenge, followed by changing customer expectations (21%) and a skills and knowledge gap (19%).

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said, "Our mission is to support the professional development of our 125,000 members worldwide and help everyone enhance their career potential."

The CII revealed the initial themes from early responses to the consultation. "Respondents have highlighted their wish for the CII to drive deeper engagement for the profession with the wider public, government and regulatory bodies."

The consultation

Shaping the Future Together refreshed the body's 2016 manifesto, the CII said, which saw it commit to becoming more modern, relevant and diverse.

Proposals include:

1. Creating a more user-friendly qualification framework and learning provision.

2. Giving members more flexibility to achieve the professional body's chartered and fellow designation.

3. Replacing the current membership model with three levels of membership: member, Chartered member and fellow.

4. Exploring a possible requirement for a statement of professional standing for insurance professionals

5. Exploring possible amendments to the CII's governance structure to provide greater clarity and cost-efficiency.

When the consultation was launched, Lord stated: "The PFS Board believes in the light of the CII Board's attempt to deregister the company that the status quo is no longer an option and welcomes the implicit recognition of this in the consultation document. We encourage all members to contribute their views on the relationship of the PFS and the CII by responding to the consultation."