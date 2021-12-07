Employees not reaping rewards of employee benefits spending

Majority of employers have increased wellbeing investments

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Research from Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB) shows a disconnect between employee engagement with benefits packages and employer communications.

Despite an increased level of employer investment in employee benefits and wellbeing support throughout the pandemic, MMB's The Digital Revolution: Accelerated approaches to employee reward, wellbeing and engagement report found a "clear disconnect" between action and perception.

According to the research, 55% of employees stated that they did not feel they received adequate support from their employer at the right time, despite the majority of firms (69%) increasing spending on employee benefits and support since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of those employers that changed their benefits during the pandemic, six in 10 changed their value added benefits and four in 10 changed their core benefits, while 83% of respondents introduced new wellbeing offerings as a direct result of the pandemic.

Overall, 88% of firms indicated they "moved quickly" to adapt benefits in response to the pandemic, just 22% of employees noticed a change in benefits, while four in ten felt their employee experience was worse as a result of the pandemic.

Employees that recognised a change in their benefits appreciated the increased provision of mental wellbeing support the most, according to the research.

The increased level of investment in employee benefits means that over six in 10 employers are now spending between 16% and 25% of base salary per employee, according to MMB. However, just 55% of employers indicated an increased take-up on benefits on offer.

David Dodd, partner at MMB, said: "While the pandemic caused businesses to pivot their benefits offering at a pace not previously thought possible, employees are yet to notice an improved experience. Better communication is needed to close this gap, as well as delivering more relevant, personalised benefits, ideally through a consumer grade digital experience."

"When employers get it right, the results are tangible and visible through greater workforce engagement. In this period dubbed the great resignation, ensuring the workforce feels supported and heard is not only important in fostering a positive culture, it is also key to effective talent retention and attraction."

John Brazier
