Square Health acquires digital GP advice platform Push Doctor

Founded in 2015, the Manchester-based firm has received over £50 million in funding since it was established.

Push Doctor provides services to 5.7 million NHS patients across the UK, as well as to private patients and offers patient access to a range of clinicians such as GPs, physiotherapists, nurses and pharmacists.

It is the only digital GP service with API (Application Program Interface) integrations to full NHS patient medical records covering every patient in England.

Square Health stated that as a trusted NHS Partner, Push Doctor is "ideally positioned to assist with the significant additional strain on the provision of healthcare services resulting from the pandemic."

The firm will be integrated into the Square Health business and brand, continuing to provide digital healthcare to NHS GP Practices and Hospitals as well as privately paid services directly to consumers.

Dr Bippon Vinayak, co-founder and executive chairman of Square Health said, "We are delighted to welcome the very capable Push Doctor team to the Square Health family. The two businesses are highly complementary, working in separate sectors and allow the opportunity to bring the best in clinical, technological and service delivery."

Matt Elcock, co-founder and managing director of Push Doctor, added: "I'm very excited to be working with Bippon and his team and am sure the business will go from strength to strength as we extend our range of services to customers and support the NHS at this critical time."