Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition

Established in 2015, Choice Benefits specialises in private medical insurance for both group and individual clients, as well as employee benefits and protection cover, including group income protection, business protection and critical illness cover.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group chief executive, commented: "We have seen tremendous growth in our Employee Benefits business in 2021, both through acquisition and organic growth, on the back of increasing volumes of cross-sales across the group.

"This ability to "join the dots" and offer a full range of solutions to our personal and business customers is a key strength of our group."

Terry Shelbourne, founder of Choice Benefits, added: "We're proud of our client-centric approach and the excellent level of service we provide to each of our clients. Aston Lark are a great organisation and I'm delighted that my clients will be serviced by a company that puts the same high emphasis on the customer.

"From our clients' perspective, I'm excited for the potential to benefit from the great range of products and propositions that Aston Lark has access to."

Aston Lark is currently in the process of being acquired by US-based Howden Group, a deal announced in mid-October. The broker's chief executive, Peter Blanc, previously stated that Aston Lark was targeting further organic growth in the employee benefits space alongside its acquisition strategy.

Its most recent acquisition was of corporate insurance broker and employee benefits adviser, Innovation Broking, last month.

In October announced the acquisition of Bournemouth-based PMI specialist, The Health Insurance Company, following its capture of professional indemnity insurance (PII) broker, Plester Group, in August.

In February this year, Aston Lark confirmed the acquisition of two broker firms - individual health specialist, Right to Health, and business and individual broker, The Health Insurance Specialists. This on the back of its acquisition of employee benefits intermediary Private Healthcare Managers (PHM) in August last year.