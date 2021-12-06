Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition

Lancashire-based advisory firm

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition

Aston Lark has announced the acquisition of the client book of employee benefits and health insurance advisory, Choice Benefits.

Established in 2015, Choice Benefits specialises in private medical insurance for both group and individual clients, as well as employee benefits and protection cover, including group income protection, business protection and critical illness cover.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group chief executive, commented: "We have seen tremendous growth in our Employee Benefits business in 2021, both through acquisition and organic growth, on the back of increasing volumes of cross-sales across the group.

"This ability to "join the dots" and offer a full range of solutions to our personal and business customers is a key strength of our group."

Terry Shelbourne, founder of Choice Benefits, added: "We're proud of our client-centric approach and the excellent level of service we provide to each of our clients. Aston Lark are a great organisation and I'm delighted that my clients will be serviced by a company that puts the same high emphasis on the customer.

"From our clients' perspective, I'm excited for the potential to benefit from the great range of products and propositions that Aston Lark has access to."

Aston Lark is currently in the process of being acquired by US-based Howden Group, a deal announced in mid-October. The broker's chief executive, Peter Blanc, previously stated that Aston Lark was targeting further organic growth in the employee benefits space alongside its acquisition strategy.

Its most recent acquisition was of corporate insurance broker and employee benefits adviser, Innovation Broking, last month.

In October announced the acquisition of Bournemouth-based PMI specialist, The Health Insurance Company, following its capture of professional indemnity insurance (PII) broker, Plester Group, in August.

In February this year, Aston Lark confirmed the acquisition of two broker firms - individual health specialist, Right to Health, and business and individual broker, The Health Insurance Specialists. This on the back of its acquisition of employee benefits intermediary Private Healthcare Managers (PHM) in August last year.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Square Health acquires digital GP advice platform Push Doctor

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claire Clement

More on Employee Benefits

Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition
PMI

Aston Lark makes further health insurance and employee benefits acquisition

Lancashire-based advisory firm

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read
Two in three employees have poor financial wellbeing: Aviva
Employee Benefits

Two in three employees have poor financial wellbeing: Aviva

Latest research highlights staff financial concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
One in four employers 'not affected' by menopause issues
Employee Benefits

One in four employers 'not affected' by menopause issues

Absence and sickness were the leading menopause-related impacts

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 December 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read