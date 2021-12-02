Two in three employees have poor financial wellbeing: Aviva

The insurer's Thriving Through the Age of Ambiguity report was originally conducted among 5,000 UK employees in February last year, repeated in August 2020 and then again in March this year.

Aviva found that 35% of employees are showing signs of practising good saving behaviours across five key indicators, while 65% of employees find their saving habits leave them feeling financially exposed in at least one area, and more than one in four (28%) feel their finances control their lives.

Overall, 65% of employees surveyed said they were "just getting by financially" or displaying at least one area of financial vulnerability, which Aviva stated underlines the need for employers to better support financial education in the workplace at a time when attracting and retaining staff is a particular issue.

The survey also found that nearly half (45%) of employees typically have no money left over at the end of the month and more than one in four (28%) employees feel their finances control their lives.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, nearly half of the working population (44%) feel their money situation means they will never have the things they want in life and over half (57%) are concerned the money they have or will save won't last.

Laura Stewart-Smith, head of workplace savings and retirement at Aviva, comments: "The pay-off from practising good saving behaviours extends well beyond a number on a bank statement and being able to afford what you want now and in the future. Our research shows people's underlying sense of security and wellbeing - physical and mental, at work and at home - can be fundamentally impacted by the act of saving, with potential benefits in almost every aspect of day-to-day life.

"With many people facing financial challenges, these findings present a new opportunity for employers to build deeper, lasting relationships with their employees by taking steps to support their financial education and wellbeing. Saving behaviours are not only good for financial preparedness, they can also empower people in their careers, which has a knock-on effect on their sense of job satisfaction and optimism for the future.

"The fact so many people feel financially exposed suggests there is a mountain to climb, but as people start to plan career moves for 2022, now is the time for businesses to act to support employees' wellbeing and engagement to boost retention. The majority of people recognise their employer is not responsible for keeping staff financially on track, but businesses can play a key role in achieving this goal and reap the collective rewards."