Government outlines £1 billion of social care spending plans

The spending plans were announced yesterday (1 December) in the House of Commons by Minister for Care and Mental Health, Gillian Keegan, with further details published in the People at the Heart of Care white paper.

Over the next three years, £300 million will go towards supporting the integration of housing into local health and care strategies, with "a focus on increasing the range of new supported housing options available."

At least £150m has been earmarked to further the adoption of technology and increase digitisation across social care that will support independent living and quality of care, with a further £500m will be allocated to training and qualifications for social care workers.

Meanwhile, up to £25m will be used to "kick start a change" in services provided to unpaid care workers, £30m will go towards innovating the way in which local care services are provided, £70m has been allocated to increase support for the delivery of care services, and a new website and pilot schemes "to help people understand and access the care and support available."

The white paper stated that there are "many more things we are doing" over the next three years to deliver on the governments social care reform.

An amendment to the reform narrowly passed a Commons vote last week and means day-to-day financial costs of living in social care set at £200 per week, such as utility bills, food and accommodation costs, will not count towards the level of support people will be eligible for under means testing.

The strategy will be funded by the new Health & Social Care Levy effective from April next year, which aims to raise £12bn per year through an increase to National Insurance contributions. Initially, these funds will be allocated towards easing the current pressure on the NHS.

"How individuals pay for their social care is not the only challenge the sector is facing. That is why today, following the commitment to system reform in the Prime Minister's September announcement, we are setting out the next steps on our social care reform journey. And I stress that it is a journey," said Sajid Javid in his opening remarks in the paper.

"The proposals outlined will not solve all of the problems, but they are a significant step in moving us towards a new vision for social care that the whole of government is committed to."

Responding to the spending announcement in the Commons yesterday, Shadow Social Care Minister, Liz Kendall, asked: "Is that it?"

"There are some things that the Minister said that Labour has been calling for for some time which we support, like improving the housing options for old and disabled people, and the potential for technology to improve standards of care," Kendall said.

"But there are two central flaws in this Government's approach: Ministers have utterly failed to deal with the immediate pressures facing social care as we head into one of the most difficult winters on record, and they have failed to set out the long-term vision and more fundamental reforms we need to deliver a care system fit for the future."