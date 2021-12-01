One in four employers 'not affected' by menopause issues

A survey of over 500 HR decision makers found that around one quarter (26%) of employers did not believe their business was affected by any employee menopause-related health condition or have any employees who have gone through the menopause.

Around two thirds (32%) of respondents indicated that absences and sickness are the workplace menopause issues which have most affected their organisation.

This was followed by increased requests for flexible working (25%), an impact on productivity (23%), and impact on engagement (19%), requests about the working environment and work attire (18%), and resignation or poor retention of people with menopause-related health issues (18%).

Dr. Mridula Pore, chief executive of Peppy, commented: "There may be some male-centric workplaces which are less likely to be touched by menopause, but most employers will need to be prepared to help menopausal staff at some point.

"Even if employers are yet to be affected by menopause, it's more than likely they will in the future and so it's important that employers create an environment in which the menopause is openly discussed to make it easier for staff to seek help."

The survey also found that two thirds (63%) of employers agreed that if their organisation wants more women to reach senior or C-suite positions, they need to provide better menopause support in the workplace, while 23% were ambivalent and 10% disagreed.

Meanwhile, 22% employers said that their senior management team are involved in their organisation's response to the issues of menopause in the workplace, while 19% said the board is involved or that the issue currently sits in the HR department.

"The collective menopause voice is getting much louder. Whether that be from celebrities raising awareness of the symptoms and calling for improved GP support, or MPs taking action and reducing the cost of HRT prescriptions, the menopause is no longer the elephant in the room," Pore said

"This will no doubt have consequences for employers. Staff are much more likely to be having conversations with each other and they will want to know how their employer can support them. Not all employees will feel comfortable discussing such personal matters directly with their line manager or HR department which is why it is so important that employers open the discussion and make it clear what support is on offer and how it can be accessed."