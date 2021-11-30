Third of working adults are stressed about meeting their immediate financial needs

Covid-19 pandemic sparks feelings of stress, anger, and fatigue

One in five working adults who said they felt stress, anger and fatigue did so due to a loss of income over the past year, while more than half (56%) felt the same way due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research from Fidelity’s Global Sentiment survey.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 UK working adults aged 20-75 with a minimum household income of £10,000, revealed more than a third (36%) are stressed about meeting their immediate financial needs such as food, mortgages or rent, and utilities, rising to 52% of workers in their twenties. 

A quarter (25%) have spent more than they can afford over the last six months, Fidelity found, while a third (31%) are concerned about paying down debt. 

Young workers in particular are struggling, with over a quarter (28%) of those in their twenties describing their day-to-day finances as 'poor'. 

In addition, two-thirds (65%) of those in their twenties are also stressed about meeting their long-term financial goals. 

Almost half (47%) of working adults in their fifties said they are not confident they will be financial comfortable in retirement. Other concerns in this age group include their family's physical health (43%) and mental health (34%). 

Fidelity International investment director Maike Currie said:"Most people feel uncomfortable when talking about money so having a conversation starter ready can make things go easier. Whether you are the one who needs help, or you are concerned about someone else, consider the right time and place to approach the conversation. In certain cases, starting with something along the following lines can work: 'I have something I'd like to talk you about which I think would help us reach our goals', 'I'd like to talk to you about [blank], but first I'd like your point of view' or 'I need your help with something. Do you have a few minutes to talk?'"

She added that Money Helper is a good resource - an online tool offers people free debt advice with trained and experienced debt adviser. 

"The fact is, if you are struggling with the rising cost of living, you may have to review your day-to-day outgoings so that you don't overspend. If you do this with a partner or someone you often turn to for advice, you may find that you feel better about having to make certain cuts or lifestyle changes for a month or two," she continued.

Currie also advised taking a holistic view of savings, adding that it was important to review an overall financial position before making any decisions. 

"Consider the savings pots you've created for your goals, both short-term and long-term, and which are the most essential to your financial future. Goals such as retirement may seem a long way off, but the decisions you make now can affect your plans in the future. It's important to take a holistic view of your savings where possible before dipping into them." 

Currie also suggested using an app to stay on track to gain insight about savings and spending habits and planning for a brighter future by savings a few pounds a month towards a holiday, household items, or a gift for people and loved ones. 

