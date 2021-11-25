Consumers lack understanding of protection products: MetLife

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that around one in five (19%) of people had never heard of income protection, while a similar percentage (20%) may have heard of the product but did not know what it covered.

Levels of critical illness cover comprehension similar, with 16% of respondents having never heard of it and 18% unsure of what it covers.

Knowledge of life and health insurance is more widespread according to the survey results, with only 7% and 9% respectively unaware of the products, but understanding of what the policies cover is incomplete, at 12% and 14% for life and health respectively.

The study found that although consumers don't fully understand what financial products are available or what they cover, one in six (16%) admitted that they have previously needed such a policy yet didn't have anything in place.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "Financial protection products are often overlooked as a non-tangible product that you won't ever need. Because let's face it, no one wants to think about falling ill, having an accident, passing away and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is that the unexpected can and does happen.

"The issue for consumers is two-fold. Not understanding what is available and what it covers, and associated costs. By having the right financial protection in place, it can help alleviate some of the stress and worry that not having anything in place often brings.

Horner stated that insurance providers have a role to play helping consumers understand what protection products are available and what they cover, to address misconceptions such as cost and that policies do not pay out.

"I'd urge consumers to see what is out there and get in touch with providers or their financial adviser to ask any questions. This can help them better understand how to protect what is most important to them via valuable insurance policies and help to put plans in place for the future," he said.