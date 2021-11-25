Consumers lack understanding of protection products: MetLife

One in five haven’t heard of income protection

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Understanding of income protection and critical illness remains low among UK adults.
Image:

Understanding of income protection and critical illness remains low among UK adults.

New research from MetLife UK has found the extent to which consumers do not understand protection products, despite many requiring cover.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that around one in five (19%) of people had never heard of income protection, while a similar percentage (20%) may have heard of the product but did not know what it covered.

Levels of critical illness cover comprehension similar, with 16% of respondents having never heard of it and 18% unsure of what it covers.

Knowledge of life and health insurance is more widespread according to the survey results, with only 7% and 9% respectively unaware of the products, but understanding of what the policies cover is incomplete, at 12% and 14% for life and health respectively.

The study found that although consumers don't fully understand what financial products are available or what they cover, one in six (16%) admitted that they have previously needed such a policy yet didn't have anything in place.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "Financial protection products are often overlooked as a non-tangible product that you won't ever need. Because let's face it, no one wants to think about falling ill, having an accident, passing away and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is that the unexpected can and does happen.

"The issue for consumers is two-fold. Not understanding what is available and what it covers, and associated costs. By having the right financial protection in place, it can help alleviate some of the stress and worry that not having anything in place often brings.

Horner stated that insurance providers have a role to play helping consumers understand what protection products are available and what they cover, to address misconceptions such as cost and that policies do not pay out.

"I'd urge consumers to see what is out there and get in touch with providers or their financial adviser to ask any questions. This can help them better understand how to protect what is most important to them via valuable insurance policies and help to put plans in place for the future," he said.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Rose St Louis: Looking beyond the life milestone of buying a property

Vitality launches Next Best Action to incentivise good health

More on PMI

Helen Dick Senior Manager Claims & Underwriting Strategy @ Scottish Widows
PMI

Industry Voice: The value of the added value.

Scottish Widows' Helen Dick discusses why we should rethink about the benefits of protection

Scottish Widows
clock 25 November 2021 • 3 min read
Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality
PMI

Neville Koopowitz: What we really mean by 'Shared Value' health insurance

‘Our core purpose is more relevant now than ever before’

Vitality
clock 19 November 2021 • 4 min read
Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed
Adviser / Broking

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 16 November 2021 • 7 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read