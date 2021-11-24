Financial planning and mental, physical health intrinsically linked: HSBC Life

Advice also plays an important role in good mental and physical wellbeing

Research from HSBC’s insurance business, HSBC Life, has found financial advice has a fundamental link to physical and mental health.

The +Factor study, which surveyed over 3,000 UK adults, found that almost three quarters (72%) of people who review their financial plan at least once a year said they benefit from average or above average mental health.

In contrast, half (50%) of respondents that indicated they do not have financial planning said they have below average mental health.

Financial advice was also found to play an important role in maintaining positive mental and physical wellbeing, with around three quarters (74%) of respondents that have sought professional financial advice likely to have average or above average mental health.

Similarly to financial planning, those that did not receive advice said they have below average mental health (42%).

Over three quarters (77%) of people with a comprehensive retirement plan said they have average or above average mental health and almost a third (30%) feel physically fit.

Meanwhile, HSBC Life also recorded a "boost to increased mental health and physical fitness" among respondents with adequate protection for healthcare costs. Three quarters (75%) of people with adequate protection said they had average or above average mental health, while half (51%) of those who don't have protection said they have below average mental health.

 Mark Hussein, chief executive of HSBC Life, commented said: "Our study confirms that financial fitness is intrinsically linked with health and wellbeing.

"Making small changes to your financial planning today can not only have a big impact on your current wellbeing, but also improve your overall health, especially both physically and more importantly mentally in the future."

