GriefChat appoints Johnny Timpson as financial services ambassador

Support partnerships with financial services firms

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Timpson will support GriefChat in partnering with financial services firms to improve vulnerable customer support, experience, and outcomes.
Image:

Timpson will support GriefChat in partnering with financial services firms to improve vulnerable customer support, experience, and outcomes.

Bereavement support service GriefChat has appointed Johnny Timpson as its ambassador for the financial services sector.

Formerly the Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador, Timpson will support GriefChat in partnering with financial services firms to improve vulnerable customer support, experience, and outcomes.

Having stepped down from Scottish Widows earlier this year after three decades with the firm, Timpson currently holds various industry and academic advisory roles, is a member of the Prime Minister's Champion Group for Dementia Communities, as well as the Financial Services Consumer Panel and Financial Inclusion Commission.

Commenting on the role, Timpson said he was "long admired the fabulous support" offered by GriefChat and is "thrilled and honoured" to take on the ambassador position.

"The past 21 months have been an incredibly challenging time with a significant increase in bereavement with many people experiencing the loss of more than one family member, friend, colleague or client," he said.

"This has resulted in increased vulnerability and need for both support and importantly, professional bereavement counselling. This has also been recognised by Government who have established a Bereavement Commission."

GriefChat was founded in 2018 by managing director, Catherine Bentley, and provides free-to-access bereavement support services via video messaging with trained counsellors.

Bentley commented: "We really look forward to Johnny becoming GriefChat's Financial Services Sector Ambassador, he shares our belief that professional bereavement support should always be accessible and free to those in need.

"Johnny will assist us to support organisations in helping those dealing with bereaved and vulnerable customers, by providing them with a safe space to be able to share their story, explore their feelings and be supported by a qualified bereavement counsellor."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Vitality launches Next Best Action to incentivise good health

Financial planning and mental, physical health intrinsically linked: HSBC Life

More on Individual Protection

Starting a physical exercise regime is one of the Next Best Action pathways.
Individual Protection

Vitality launches Next Best Action to incentivise good health

Personalised and data-driven approach

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Financial planning and mental, physical health intrinsically linked: HSBC Life
Adviser / Broking

Financial planning and mental, physical health intrinsically linked: HSBC Life

Advice also plays an important role in good mental and physical wellbeing

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Turnbull has held previous digital-focused roles with British Gas and The AA.
Adviser / Broking

Reassured appoints James Turnbull as first chief digital officer

“Maximising this potential is my main priority”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 November 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read