GriefChat appoints Johnny Timpson as financial services ambassador

Formerly the Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador, Timpson will support GriefChat in partnering with financial services firms to improve vulnerable customer support, experience, and outcomes.

Having stepped down from Scottish Widows earlier this year after three decades with the firm, Timpson currently holds various industry and academic advisory roles, is a member of the Prime Minister's Champion Group for Dementia Communities, as well as the Financial Services Consumer Panel and Financial Inclusion Commission.

Commenting on the role, Timpson said he was "long admired the fabulous support" offered by GriefChat and is "thrilled and honoured" to take on the ambassador position.

"The past 21 months have been an incredibly challenging time with a significant increase in bereavement with many people experiencing the loss of more than one family member, friend, colleague or client," he said.

"This has resulted in increased vulnerability and need for both support and importantly, professional bereavement counselling. This has also been recognised by Government who have established a Bereavement Commission."

GriefChat was founded in 2018 by managing director, Catherine Bentley, and provides free-to-access bereavement support services via video messaging with trained counsellors.

Bentley commented: "We really look forward to Johnny becoming GriefChat's Financial Services Sector Ambassador, he shares our belief that professional bereavement support should always be accessible and free to those in need.

"Johnny will assist us to support organisations in helping those dealing with bereaved and vulnerable customers, by providing them with a safe space to be able to share their story, explore their feelings and be supported by a qualified bereavement counsellor."