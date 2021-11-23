Fit Notes not fit for purpose: Howden

Survey of HR professionals finds

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Fit Notes not fit for purpose: Howden

New research from Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing shows that HR professionals believe fit notes require improvements.

The survey, which included 181 senior HR, payroll and finance professionals, found that more than three in four (77%) wanted to see improvements to the advice provided on Fit Notes.

Just 2% of respondents said they felt that no improvement was necessary.

Fit Notes were first introduced in the UK in April 2010 as a replacement for sick notes provided by doctors and GPs, as a way for doctors to give advice to their patients about the impact of their health condition on their fitness for work.

Nealy half (48%) of respondents indicated that their organisation always took action regarding the advice included within Fit Notes, with 23% said it took action on advice when relevant. A further 12% said that the advice was used as a basis for its own internal investigations.

However, over one quarter of employers (26%) felt that their organisation had not accurately recorded sickness absence during the Covid-19 crisis, with another 42% uncertain as to whether all absences had been captured for those working at home and/or those on furlough. 

Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy, at Howden said: "Fit Notes were introduced in 2010, and were intended to be far less binary than the sick notes they replaced. 

"So instead of an employee being signed-off all work, the new Fit Note was intended to focus on the work that an employee could continue to undertake subject to reasonable adjustments made by their employer.

"This was and is a great idea, but it's clear that Human Resources professionals believe that Fit Notes often lack the detailed advice and guidance that would really help employers reduce sickness absence.  In particular it's likely that guidance given is perhaps too generic, and may not reflect the employee's specific job role."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

British Friendly taps Alex Yates as head of underwriting

Unum records Covid impact on group income protection claims

More on PMI

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality
PMI

Neville Koopowitz: What we really mean by 'Shared Value' health insurance

‘Our core purpose is more relevant now than ever before’

Vitality
clock 19 November 2021 • 4 min read
Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed
Adviser / Broking

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 16 November 2021 • 7 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read