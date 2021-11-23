Fit Notes not fit for purpose: Howden

The survey, which included 181 senior HR, payroll and finance professionals, found that more than three in four (77%) wanted to see improvements to the advice provided on Fit Notes.

Just 2% of respondents said they felt that no improvement was necessary.

Fit Notes were first introduced in the UK in April 2010 as a replacement for sick notes provided by doctors and GPs, as a way for doctors to give advice to their patients about the impact of their health condition on their fitness for work.

Nealy half (48%) of respondents indicated that their organisation always took action regarding the advice included within Fit Notes, with 23% said it took action on advice when relevant. A further 12% said that the advice was used as a basis for its own internal investigations.

However, over one quarter of employers (26%) felt that their organisation had not accurately recorded sickness absence during the Covid-19 crisis, with another 42% uncertain as to whether all absences had been captured for those working at home and/or those on furlough.

Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy, at Howden said: "Fit Notes were introduced in 2010, and were intended to be far less binary than the sick notes they replaced.

"So instead of an employee being signed-off all work, the new Fit Note was intended to focus on the work that an employee could continue to undertake subject to reasonable adjustments made by their employer.

"This was and is a great idea, but it's clear that Human Resources professionals believe that Fit Notes often lack the detailed advice and guidance that would really help employers reduce sickness absence. In particular it's likely that guidance given is perhaps too generic, and may not reflect the employee's specific job role."